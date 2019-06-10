FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

ZENA is a super sweet, social and gentle 18 mo old Lab/Bulldog mix. She has a beautiful expression and gorgeous green eyes. She loves people and other dogs and will make a wonderful pet for a loving family.
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you
can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County
Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to
the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable
pets.
