Duke Energy Florida this week announced three battery storage projects, including one in Gulf County, that will improve overall reliability and support critical services during power outages.
Collectively, the storage facilities will provide 22 megawatts of electricity as well as enhance grid operations, increase efficiencies and improve overall reliability for surrounding communities.
They will also provide important backup generation during power outages, a service that is becoming increasingly important with the number and intensity of storms that have recently impacted the state.
The 5.5-MW Cape San Blas lithium-based battery facility will be located approximately 40 miles southeast of Panama City in Gulf County.
The project will provide additional power capacity to meet customers’ increasing demand for energy.
This project is an economical alternative to replacing distribution equipment necessary to accommodate local load growth.
There will also be projects in Trenton in Gilchrest County and in Jennings in Hamilton County.
Currently the company plans to complete all three projects by the end of 2020.
