With the 2019 Hurricane Season underway, the state of Florida has launched an app called NO SCAM to help consumers report price gouging

With the 2019 Hurricane Season underway, the state of Florida has launched an app called NO SCAM to help consumers quickly and effectively report price gouging during a declared state of emergency.
NO SCAM is an app designed to help consumers report allegations of price gouging in real-time and allow information on possible violations be sent to the Attorney General’s Office immediately.
The app allows consumers to attach pictures, copies of receipts and more when reporting suspected price gouging—directly from smart phones.
Proving price gouging can be complex, so having direct evidence of pricing information is important to making a case of a violation under the price gouging statute.
The NO SCAM app makes it easy to supply essential information often while you are still at the location where the alleged conduct is occurring.
The Attorney General’s NO SCAM Price Gouging App can be downloaded for free through Apple and Android stores by searching NO SCAM.
