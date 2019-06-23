Oyster Radio
Sunday, June 23, 2019
Florida DEP permit activity for Wakulla County
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF
Environmental Protection
Bob Martinez Center
2600 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400
Ron DeSantis
Governor
Jeanette Nuñez
Lt. Governor
Noah Valenstein
Secretary
Permitting Application Subscription Service
Subscriber email address:
manager@oysterradio.com
Profile Name: Oyster Radio
Permit:
Stormwater - Small Construction (1-5 AC)
Project Name:
PLANTATION PROPANE
Location Id:
FLR10SV02
Location Name:
Plantation Propane
County:
Wakulla
Application Number:
FLR10SV02-001
For further information, please contact the Tallahassee Npdes Stormwater permitting office in Tallahassee at (850) 245-7522
