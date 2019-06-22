Contact: Office of Communications, (850) 617-7737
Twitter: @FDACS & @
***MONDAY, JUNE 24 at 9:00 AM***
Commissioner Nikki Fried Hosts Public Hemp Workshop in Leon County
Tallahassee, Fla. – On Monday, Commissioner Nicole “Nikki” Fried and Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services officials will be in Leon County to host the final of three regional hemp rulemaking workshops, which will take place in South, Central, and North Florida.
The North Florida workshop will be held at the R.A. Gray Building in Tallahassee, where officials will provide information on the newly-released draft rules, answer questions, and collect feedback for the upcoming state hemp program. Anyone interested in the future of Florida's hemp industry may attend. The Florida Channel plans to livestream the workshops on their website.
There will be several presentations on various aspects of the new hemp rules from the Department’s divisions. Read the full agenda here.
When: Monday, June 24 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Where: R.A. Gray Building, Auditorium, 500 S. Bronough St., Tallahassee, FL 32399
Who: Commissioner Nikki Fried, FDACS officials, agriculture stakeholders
Media: Commissioner Fried will also hold a media availability at **10:00 AM.** Media interested in attending the workshop and/or availability must RSVP to Max.Flugrath@
The Department of Agriculture maintains a regularly-updated section on its website to provide information on cannabis and the upcoming state hemp program. Floridians are encouraged to visit FreshFromFlorida.com/
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment