Job Opportunity--Closing date extended to 7/10-- OPS Fisheries & Wildlife Biological Scientist III for Franklin and Gulf Counties

Requisition No: 56699
Agency: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Working Title: OPS F & W BS III - 77900165
Posting Closing Date: 07/10/2019
1980 hours/year - $20.00/hour
Classification Title: OPS F&W Biological Scientist III
Position number: 77900165
Address: Northwest Regional Office, 3911 Highway 2321 Panama City, FL 32409
Supervisor: Paula Grendel
Description of Duties – The Predation Management Biologist will work closely with the Regional Shorebird Biologist and Regional Species Conservation Biologist to establish a shorebird predation management program which addresses predator issues at multiple sites within the eastern Florida panhandle (Gulf and Franklin Counties). This individual will be responsible for identifying predator problems and devising and implementing site specific solutions. Predator identification will be conducted using tracking surveys to identify and determine the presence and spatial use patterns of various mammalian and avian predators in the beach/dune habitat and surrounding natural areas. Predator tracking and population assessments will be completed using sand transects, scent stations, bait stations, and game cameras. Additional activities will include investigating the use of novel targeted predator aversion techniques such as electrified eggs to teach laughing gulls and crows to avoid shorebird nests, testing, erecting and maintaining electric fencing in locations where appropriate (i.e., does not impact nesting sea turtles), and scent aversion techniques. Efforts may also include relocating snakes observed in shorebird nesting habitat, utilizing noose carpets to trap and remove predating fish crows, and lethal control of avian and mammalian predators when necessary. This individual is expected to map and document all predator management activities, record GPS points for aversion technique plots and create maps of all work areas using ArcGIS or Google Earth. This individual may assist with report writing, data analysis, and dissemination of findings.
The Predator Management Biologist will be responsible for communicating with private landowners, local land managers and the public about predation management in beach dune habitat. This position will attend public meetings and educational events and participate in shorebird working groups as a spokesperson for predation management.
Knowledge, skills and abilities: Applicant must have a bachelor’s degree in a life science. Applicant must have experience with a handheld GPS unit and mapping software such as GIS or Google Earth. Applicant must be able to trailer, launch, retrieve and navigate an outboard motor vessel in marine waters. Applicant must have experience trailering, loading, securing, and driving a UTV in remote locations and extreme terrain. Applicant must be able to trailer and park a 30-foot camper. The chosen applicant must be able to spend up to 10 days at a time away from home. Applicant must have a current concealed carry permit. Applicant must be proficient with firearms and the use of a variety of traps. Proficiency with Microsoft Office (specifically PowerPoint, Word, Excel, and Outlook) is required.
Preference will be given to candidates that have experience with mammalian and avian predation management in the beach dune communities in Florida. Experience with shorebird ID and nest searching/monitoring is preferred. Experience with public speaking experience is also be preferred.
Please provide a cover letter and a resume when applying for the position.
Broadband Code: 19-1023-03
Class Code: 5074
Region: Northwest
Title: OPS Fish & Wildlife Biologist III
Working Title: Predator Management Biologist East
County: Gulf and Franklin
Working Hours:7-4 Central Time
List of Subordinates Supervised: N/A
Residency Requirement: None
Level of Education: B.A., Bachelors in a life science required
Nearest Major Market: Panama City
