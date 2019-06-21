On Sunday there will be a ceremony at Hope Park marking the first anniversary of the Eastpoint wildfire.

Monday, June 24th marks the 1st Anniversary of the Eastpoint wildfire that destroyed 36 homes last summer.
The fire started when a controlled burn went out of control and quickly spread into a residential neighborhood bound by Wilderness, Ridge & Bear Creek Roads.
The fire ended up burning more than 800 acres and destroying 36 homes.
Over the past year the community has worked hard to rebuild the neighborhood and provide housing to the people who lost their homes.
They have also started work on a new park for the neighborhood called Hope Park.
On Sunday there will be a ceremony at Hope Park marking the first anniversary of the fire.
The community is invited to see the progress being made at Hope Park and hear more about the vision for the Park to be a refuge where children can play, a community center for families and a place to house a sub-station for the sheriff’s office.
Local clergy will also pray for protection as the community continues to recover from this disaster and there will be a social hour following the event.
The ceremony will be from 3 till 4 pm on Sunday; Hope park is located at 159 Bear Creek Road in Eastpoint.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment