Florida's red snapper recreational fishing season opened on Tuesday.
This year's season is 32 days and closes on July 13th.
Anglers fishing from private recreational boats will need to have their recreational saltwater fishing license and will also need to have the Gulf Reef Fish Angler on their license.
You can get the Gulf Reef Fish Angler printed on a license at no cost at www.GoOutdoorsFlorida.com or by visiting any location where you can purchase a fishing license
For-hire operations that do not have a federal reef fish permit are also included but are limited to targeting reef fish in Gulf state waters only.
The federal season for for-hire operations with federal reef fish permits starts June 1st and runs through August 1st.
The size limit for red snapper in the Gulf is 16 inches total length and the daily bag limit is 2 per person.
