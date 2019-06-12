A Wakulla County woman was hospitalized in serious condition Monday after she crashed into a tree and got trapped inside her wrecked vehicle.
The
crash happened on Monday afternoon around 330 on Highway 319 in
Franklin County.
The
Highway patrol said 71 year old Lavone Williams of Sopchoppy was
heading north in her 1997 Ford Crown Victoria when, for unknown
reasons, she ran off the road and crashed into a tree.
Williams
was trapped inside her vehicle and had to be cut free by members of
the Wakulla Fire Rescue and Lanark Volunteer Fire Department
Highway
319 was blocked for approximately one and a half hours while they
worked to clear the crash.
FHP
was assisted on-scene by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Weems
Emergency Medical Services, Lanark Volunteer Fire Department, Wakulla
County Sheriff’s Office, Wakulla County Fire Rescue and Fire
Department.
