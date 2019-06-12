Wednesday, June 12, 2019

A Wakulla County woman was hospitalized in serious condition Monday after she crashed into a tree and got trapped inside her wrecked vehicle

The crash happened on Monday afternoon around 330 on Highway 319 in Franklin County.
The Highway patrol said 71 year old Lavone Williams of Sopchoppy was heading north in her 1997 Ford Crown Victoria when, for unknown reasons, she ran off the road and crashed into a tree.
Williams was trapped inside her vehicle and had to be cut free by members of the Wakulla Fire Rescue and Lanark Volunteer Fire Department
Highway 319 was blocked for approximately one and a half hours while they worked to clear the crash.

FHP was assisted on-scene by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Weems Emergency Medical Services, Lanark Volunteer Fire Department, Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, Wakulla County Fire Rescue and Fire Department. 

