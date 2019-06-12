Florida A & M Univesity (FAMU) Cooperative Extension’s Incubator/Accelerator Program in Franklin County is looking to sponsor four (2) individuals who would like to attend the Wakulla Environmental Institute’s (WEI) oyster aquaculture certificate program free of charge. The program start date will be in September 2019. If you live in Franklin County and has worked in the seafood industry, you are eligible to apply. To apply, please contact David Walker, FAMU’s Franklin County Incubator/Accelerator Project Coordinator at 850-228-9252 or via email at david.walker3@famu.edu. The deadline to contact David Walker is June 30, 2019. Below is a link regarding the program.
https://www.tcc.fl.edu/about/
locations/wakulla- environmental-institute/wei- programs/oyster-aquaculture/
http://live.oysterradio.com/
