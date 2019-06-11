Franklin County is moving forward on a plan to build a new office at the road camp on Highway 65.
The office the department currently uses was originally built as a house about 80 years ago and the department really needs to replace it.
They estimate the new building will cost around 200 thousand dollars to complete.
The project can likely be done without increasing the road department budget as the department could pay for the construction over a number of years using money set aside to pay for new equipment.
That fund gets about 48 thousand dollars a year.
The plans for the building have been drawn up and the next step in planning the project will be the composition of the bid documents.
Last week the county agreed to spend up to 2500 dollars to pay for the creation of the bid documents.
The building should be large enough to house not only the road department but also mosquito control which currently operates out of an old 12 by 12 building at the road camp.
