Volunteer fire departments in counties impacted by Hurricane Michael are eligible for 100 percent reimbursement for their hurricane response expenses.
The Florida Forest Service said the money is available through the Volunteer Fire Assistance Program, a program that provides federal financial, technical and other assistance to State Foresters to organize, train
and equip fire departments in rural areas.
Eligible counties include Franklin, Gulf, Liberty and Wakulla counties.
Funding provided through the VFA Grant is distributed to fire departments with the greatest need and can be used for the purchase of wildland and structural personal protective gear, communications equipment, water handling equipment and training.
Volunteer fire departments can download the VFA Federal Funding Application online at www.FloridaForestService.com.
