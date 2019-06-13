Four companies have bid on a project to improve a Commercial Access Road at the Apalachicola Regional Airport, a project that will one day make it easier to access the airport from Highway 98.
The road allows users to access the T-hangars at the airport without having to use the apron to get there.
That will keep cars and trucks where they should be and help keep debris off of the apron.
Ultimately the airport hopes this is the first step in making the airport more easily accessible from Highway 98 so users don't have to drive through residential neighborhoods to get there
4 companies bid on the project, the bids ranged from about 1 million dollars to over 1.3 million dollars.
There was also a secondary bid that would allow the companies to do more work if there is money left over.
The bids have been turned over to the county's airport engineering firm for review and it will submit its recommendations at the next county commission meeting.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment