Even with the damage from Hurricane Michael last October, Franklin County will see the taxable value of property in the county increase slightly this year.
The Property appraisers office said the estimated taxable value of property in Franklin County is 1,925,000,000 dollars.
That's a 1.8 percent increase over last year's numbers.
The announcement was made as the county enters its budget negotiations this summer.
And while commissioners called the increase “hopeful,” the county will face a list of financial issues next year that they did not face before because of Hurricane Michael.
Franklin county is waiting on reimbursements because of the storm, but knowing how long the federal government takes to issue payments,the county will need to be very careful with spending.
