Franklin County commissioners are moving forward on a plan to improve County Road 30A toward Indian Pass.
The board this month agreed to accept a state grant that will cover the cost to survey, design, permit and prepare the construction plans and bid documents to widen and resurface about a mile and a half of County Road 30A from Highway 98 to Thirteen Mile Road.
The grant will provide about 350 thousand dollars for preparation.
Construction funds will become available in the 2021.
