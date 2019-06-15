Franklin County has agreed to write a letter of support to help get state funding to repair and maintain the Crooked River lighthouse in Carrabelle.
The Lighthouse was originally built in 1895 to serve as a beacon to timber ships as they traveled the pass between Dog Island and St. George Island.
In 1995, the Lighthouse was decommissioned by the U.S. Coast Guard and was slated for demolition.
Preservation efforts saved the lighthouse from destruction and led to an ongoing effort to preserve, restore, and reopen the lighthouse to the public.
Restoration of the Crooked River Lighthouse structure itself was completed in 2007.
Since then the Carrabelle Lighthouse Association has worked to improve amenities surrounding the lighthouse park grounds including a picnic pavilion, a playground facility and the lighthouse keepers' residence.
The county's letter of support is to help the Carrabelle Lighthouse Association apply for a $114,000 grant to preserve, repair, and paint the Lighthouse and the Keeper’s House Museum.
