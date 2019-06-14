Some of Florida’s best high school science, technology, engineering and mathematics students are being honored this week during the 2019 Sunshine State Scholars program.
The two-day awards and recruitment event is being held in Orlando June 13th and 14th.
The annual event recognizes Florida’s elite students for their hard work and gives the students a chance to meet with some of Florida’s colleges and universities where they might continue their educations after high school.
During the conference, students will also solve four real-life problems based on critical state and national issues.
Each school district selects the top eleventh-grade STEM scholar to participate in the program.
For Franklin county that is Cade Juno of St. George Island who attends the Franklin County School.
Sean Farnsley, who goes to Port St. Joe High School is representing Gulf County.
Magi Harris is attending from Liberty County and Alexandra Harden was chosen from Wakulla County.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment