FWC Job Announcement: FWRI #77900775, OPS Biological Scientist I (Mollusks, EastPoint)

OPS Bio Scientist I-FWC (NRDA) - 77900775
Date: Jun 12, 2019
Location: EASTPOINT, FL, US, 32328
Requisition No: 65255
Agency: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC)
Working Title: OPS Bio Scientist I-FWC (NRDA) - 77900775
Position Number: 77900775
Salary: $14.00 - $15.00/hr - Depending on Experience
Posting Closing Date: 06/26/2019
Fish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWRI)
Section: Marine Fisheries Research – Marine Fish Biology - Mollusks
The selected candidate will primarily assist with outreach for the scallop restoration program in the Florida Panhandle. Secondarily, the candidate will help with scallop monitoring and scallop restoration programs in the Florida Panhandle. Duties include, but are not limited to:
The position will involve prolonged, intensive field work in adverse and physically challenging conditions, as well as laboratory and office duties as they pertain to research goals. The successful applicant will be required to process live and preserved animal specimens as well as dead specimens in various states of decay. The incumbent will be required to drive state vehicles and trailer research vessels up to 25' in length to and from research sites. SCUBA diving will be a necessary component of field work and will require the employee to obtain an AAUS scientific diving certification and to maintain CPR, First Aid, and Oxygen Administration certifications.
- recruitment and coordination of community volunteer participation in scallop restoration programs
- giving presentations at community events on scallop restoration programs
- organization of workshops and events for scallop restoration
- assistance with bivalve aquaculture
- participation in scheduled monthly sampling trips;
- semi-annual population surveys;
- sample collection and dissection;
- construction, maintenance, and deployment of various sampling gear;
- microscope use includes analysis of histological slides and other samples;
- chemical and biochemical analyses including safe handling of a variety of chemicals;
- data entry and proofing;
- maintenance of vehicles, vessels, and trailers;
- assistance with administrative duties such as purchasing and completing travel documents.
The position requires extensive travel during all months of the year, including frequent overnights and occasional weekends. Field days often reach or exceed 12 hours in duration and include multi-day field efforts that exceed the standard 40-hour work week. The candidate will need to pass a swim test in a pool within 6 weeks of hire date. The incumbent will be required to pay lodging costs which will be reimbursed by the state, until the candidate completes training for state purchasing card.
Minimum Qualifications:
A bachelor's degree from an accredited college or university with a major in one of the biological sciences. Proof of SCUBA certification from a nationally accredited organization. Valid driver license.
**Preference may be given to candidates who possess a degree from a biological or environmental studies program and 6 months paid work experience in a relevant marine-related, field-oriented position. Candidates with outreach experience, experience operating or trailering boats, or with AAUS certification and logged scientific dives may also be given preference.
Knowledge, skills, and abilities:
Knowledge of:
- familiarity with giving scientific presentations to the public
- principles and techniques used in scientific research;
- laboratory procedures and practices associated with marine fisheries research;
- familiarity with methods of data collection and laboratory and field preparations in support of marine fisheries research;
- familiarity with basic laboratory methods such as weighing, measuring, data recording, data entry, and data proofing.
Skill in: the use of scientific laboratory and field equipment; use of Microsoft office programs including Excel and Word.
Ability to:
WHAT IS OPS EMPLOYMENT? Other Personal Services (OPS) temporary employer/employee relationship used solely for accomplishing short term or intermittent tasks. OPS employees do not fill established positions and may not be assigned the duties of any vacant authorized position. OPS employees are at-will employees and are subject to actions such as pay changes, changes to work assignment and terminations at the pleasure of the agency head or designee.
- recruit and coordinate volunteers
- give scientific presentations to the public
- perform strenuous field duties in adverse conditions;
- follow and adhere to standard operating protocols;
- safely trailer and operate vessels up to 25’ in length;
- work effectively as part of a team or independently to accomplish research goals;
- communicate effectively and diplomatically with stakeholders, peers, and scientific groups;
- flex work hours to accommodate field sampling efforts;
- follow directions from project leaders outside the direct supervisory chain;
- lift at least 50 lbs repeatedly over extended periods and consecutive work days;
- maintain a valid driver’s license.
- maintain SCUBA certification
WHAT BENEFITS ARE APPLICABLE TO OPS EMPLOYEES?
WHAT BENEFITS ARE NOT APPLICABLE TO OPS EMPLOYEES?
- State of Florida 401(a) FICA Alternative Plan* - mandatory
- Workers’ Compensation - mandatory
- Reemployment Assistance (Unemployment Compensation) - mandatory
- Participation in state group insurance (you must meet eligibility requirements, please consult with People First or your servicing HR office for details)
- Deferred Compensation - voluntary
- Employee Assistance Program – voluntary
The State of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Affirmative Action Employer, and does not tolerate discrimination or violence in the workplace.
- Any form of paid leave
- Paid holidays
- Participation in the Florida Retirement System
- Reinstatement rights or retention rights
Candidates requiring a reasonable accommodation, as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act, must notify the agency hiring authority and/or People First Service Center (1-866-663-4735). Notification to the hiring authority must be made in advance to allow sufficient time to provide the accommodation.
The State of Florida supports a Drug-Free workplace. All employees are subject to reasonable suspicion drug testing in accordance with Section 112.0455, F.S., Drug-Free Workplace Act.
Nearest Major Market: Tallahassee
