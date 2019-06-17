NOAA declares “unusual mortality event” because of the large number of dolphins stranding on the Gulf Coast

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has declared an “unusual mortality event” because of the large number of dolphins stranding on the Gulf Coast.
At least 279 dolphins have stranded across much of the U.S. Gulf Coast since February the 1st, that's triple the usual number.
98 percent of the stranded dolphins have died.
Mississippi has had 121 dolphin strandings, with 89 in Louisiana, 32 in Alabama and 37 in Florida.
Researchers are now investigating whether lingering effects from the 2010 BP oil spill could have had an impact or whether the growing dead zone between Louisiana and Texas may play a role.
NOAA said many of the dead dolphins exhibited skin lesions consistent with prolonged exposure to freshwater.
Many of the stranded dolphins were badly decomposed, which has limited the ability of investigators to determine the cause of death.
70 percent of the carcasses were too decomposed for necropsy.
