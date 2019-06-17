Three people were injured Friday morning when a Weems Memorial Hospital ambulance crashed into a tree near Sopchoppy.
The ambulance was heading to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with a patient at about 515 Friday morning when the accident happened.
The Highway Patrol believes the ambulance driver, 40 year old Christopher Dusek of Thomasville, Georgia had a medical episode which caused him to pass out.
The ambulance, which was not in emergency mode, drove into the southbound shoulder of Highway 319 and traveled about 100 feet into a tree near Shawn Whaley Road.
The three occupants, including emergency medical technician 32-year-old Mylon Peters of Crawfordville, and an unnamed 37-year-old patient, were taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
FHP said no charges will be filed.
