If you are caught speeding in Franklin County you will likely end up with a ticket.
The Franklin County Sheriff's office is cracking down on speeders and Sheriff AJ Smith says there will be zero tolerance for people going 8 miles or more over posted speed limits.
Deputies will be paying very close attention to Alligator Drive at Alligator Point, Highway 98 in Lanark Village and East and West Gulf Beach Drives on St. George Island.
Sheriff Smith said over the past 2 month his office has made about 500 traffic stops and about 10 percent of this ended in a ticket.
This numbers are going to go up in an effort to get people to slow down.
There has also been a deputy assigned to traffic duty and other deputies will be placed in high traffic areas on busy weekends.
Sheriff Smith said he expects the word will get out pretty quickly that speeding is a bad idea in Franklin County.
