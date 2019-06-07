The Blue Parrot will hold its 28th annual test of mullet aerodynamics on Saturday.
The Mullet toss takes place on the public beach in front of the Blue Parrot Oceanfront Café on St. George Island.
There are men’s, women’s, and children’s divisions.
There is a $30.00 entry fee and for that you get a unique Mullet Toss T Shirt, and 2 mullet to throw.
The money helps out the Apalachicola Bay Charter School .
There are prizes awarded for the longest throws in each division – including cash prizes for adults while kids can win bikes, fishing poles an tackle boxes.
There is also a 1000 dollar prize if you can figure out a way to launch a mullet further than 533 feet and break the world record.
If you want to take part, be in front of the Blue Parrot at 10:00 AM to register.
The competition will begin at 11.
If you can't make the competition but still want to watch, the Blue Parrot has a beachcam you can see at www.blueparrotsgi.com.
