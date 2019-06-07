It will take a little longer to get to and from Tallahassee starting this Sunday.
Motorists traveling U.S. 319 (Crawfordville Highway) will encounter intermittent lane closures both northbound and southbound from C.J. Spears Road to Lonnie Raker Lane beginning Sunday, June 9 and continuing until Sunday, June 30.
The closures will be in effect each night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The lane closures will allow crews to install drainage across the mainline roadway.
Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.
