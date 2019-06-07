The commercial harvest of greater amberjack in Gulf of Mexico federal waters will close on June 9th.
NOAA Fisheries has determined the 2016 greater amberjack commercial quota of 338 thousand pounds will be caught by that date.
The closure is a little earlier than usual this year because fishermen caught more than the quota last year and that overage was deducted from this year's quota.
This closure is necessary to protect the greater amberjack population.
The population is considered overfished which means the population is too low and is also undergoing overfishing which means too many are being caught each year.
The fishery will reopen on January the 1st.
