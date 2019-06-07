Friday, June 7, 2019

The Real Florida℠ Connection - Make Lasting Summer Memories at a State Park

florida state parks
director Eric Draper

A MESSAGE FROM OUR DIRECTOR

Recently, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Florida Park Service had the privilege of being selected as a finalist for the National Gold Medal. The award is presented by the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association. The Florida Park Service is the only three-time winner of the Gold Medal, and we are working to win a fourth.
Being selected as a finalist recognizes the terrific work of our staff, volunteers and partners. Together, we make sure visitors can have transformative experiences, even as we protect the best of Florida’s natural and cultural resources. With over 800,000 acres, including 100 miles of beaches, the Florida Park Service has a proud legacy of leading conservation and recreation in Florida. This legacy is built on the way the Park Service connects with people, engages with communities and adapts to emerging needs. You can watch our new video to see some of the great things happening in Florida State Parks.
Founded in 1965, the Gold Medal Awards program honors communities in the United States for excellence in parks and recreation through long-range planning, resource management, volunteerism and environmental stewardship. The awards are separated into five classes based on population, one class for armed forces recreation, and one class for state park systems that is awarded on odd numbered years
Nationally, we are happy to congratulate our fellow finalists, Tennessee State Parks, Maryland State Parks and Washington State Parks. In Florida, we congratulate the City of Tampa Parks and Recreation Department and Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Milton. They are competing in the 150,000 to 400,000 population class and the armed forces recreation class, respectively.
We thank our visitors, staff, volunteers and partners for helping to make Florida State Parks one of the best park systems in the country.  
Eric Draper

FEATURED STORIES

10 FLCC members and volunteers pose in front of scrub land at Savannas Preserve State Park.

Taking on Earleaf Acacia

Amid the open pine flatwoods at Savannas Preserve State Park stood a dense thicket of earleaf acacia, an invasive species introduced from the islands of Oceania as a landscape plant.


learn more here
A Kemps ridley sea turtle onshore.

Turtle Nesting Season Begins

The Florida Park Service takes an active role in protecting sea turtle nests and nesting habitat. As nesting season gets into full swing, park staff, volunteers and biologists are prepared to monitor nests and keep them safe.


learn more here
A before and after image showing forest regrowth after prescribed fire. Courtesy US Fish and Wildlife Service Southeast.

What is Prescribed Fire? 

Prescribed fire is one of the most important tools the Florida Park Service uses to help preserve and restore our natural environment.



learn more here
Young woman holds up redfish on a beach.

Great State Parks for Fishing

Florida fishing is heating up! We created this list of top summer fishing spots for saltwater and freshwater anglers.  



learn more here

EVENTS

World Oceans Day Celebration

Discover new ways to help protect and preserve one of our most important natural resources. There will be activities, educational programs and a documentary premiere.

Kids' Fishing Workshop

Kids and parents can learn about fish, different ways to catch them, places to fish and how to fish responsibly. The first 200 kids to check in will receive their own mini tackle set.

Nature Walks & Ranger Talks

Have you ever wandered through the park and wondered "was there a fire here?" or "what animal makes that sound?" Join a park ranger for the inside scoop on the most interesting features of the park.

Sea Turtle Walk

Did you know sea turtles have nested on Florida's beaches for millions of years? Walk the beach at night with a park ranger for the chance to see a nesting loggerhead.

Find more Florida State Park events



at

