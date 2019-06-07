The Real Florida℠ Connection - Make Lasting Summer Memories at a State Park

|
Being selected as a finalist recognizes the terrific work of our staff, volunteers and partners. Together, we make sure visitors can have transformative experiences, even as we protect the best of Florida’s natural and cultural resources. With over 800,000 acres, including 100 miles of beaches, the Florida Park Service has a proud legacy of leading conservation and recreation in Florida. This legacy is built on the way the Park Service connects with people, engages with communities and adapts to emerging needs. You can watch our new video to see some of the great things happening in Florida State Parks.
Founded in 1965, the Gold Medal Awards program
honors communities in the United States for excellence in parks and recreation through long-range planning, resource management, volunteerism and environmental stewardship. The awards are separated into five classes based on population, one class for armed forces recreation, and one class for state park systems that is awarded on odd numbered years
We thank our visitors, staff, volunteers and partners for helping to make Florida State Parks one of the best park systems in the country.
Eric Draper
