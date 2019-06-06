There is a new group forming to help out at the Apalachicola Airport.
The group is called the “Friends of the Apalachicola Regional Airport.”
It's made up of aviators and other volunteers to help the airport with events and other activities.
Local pilot, Gordon Hunter of St. George Island, said the group already has 40 members and they are just getting started.
The hope is that the group can help bring more people from around the southeast to the airport for various events where they will buy fuel and use other airport services.
There is even talk that there might be an airshow in the fall.
Gordon said the group also hopes to bring in more local young people to get them interested in careers in aviation and possibly reopening the civil air patrol for the young people in the county.
Another plan is to open a museum at the airport highlighting its role during World War 2.
The group is already in talks with the Camp Gordon Johnston World War 2 Museum in Carrabelle to make that happen.
Gordon said anyone can join – all it takes is a love of aviation and the willingness to volunteer.
