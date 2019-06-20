If you are interested in getting involved in oyster aquaculture, there is a program that will allow four Franklin county seafood workers to get certified free of charge.
Florida A & M University Cooperative Extension’s Incubator/Accelerator Program in Franklin County is looking to sponsor four individuals who would like to attend the Wakulla Environmental Institute’s oyster aquaculture certificate program free of charge.
Two of the spaces are already filled so you need to apply soon.
The program provides oystermen and fishermen the tools to open their own businesses by training them on how to farm-raise oysters.
Course work covers farming methodology, aquaculture rules and regulations, lease set up, crop management and boater safety.
The program start date will be in September.
If you live in Franklin County and have worked in the seafood industry, you are eligible to apply.
To apply, contact David Walker, FAMU’s Franklin County Incubator/Accelerator Project Coordinator at 850-228-9252.
You can also email him at david.walker3@famu.edu.
The deadline to contact David Walker is June the 30th.
Below is a link regarding the program.
https://www.tcc.fl.edu/about/locations/wakulla-environmental-institute/wei-programs/oyster-aquaculture/
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment