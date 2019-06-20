NOAA Fisheries FishNews – June 19, 2019

|
Dive into our online campaigns and features during Ocean Month. Check out our content from Sea Turtle Week and National Fishing and Boating Week, celebrate the 10th anniversary of Pacific Marine National Monuments, and learn about the latest science on coral conservation.
The 2019 Electronic Monitoring and Reporting Grant Program, a partnership between the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and NOAA, plans to award up to $3.5 million to projects that support the implementation of electronic technologies in U.S. fisheries. A webinar for interested applicants will be held tomorrow, June 20. Proposals are due July 15.
The 2020 Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant competition is now open through July 30
. To learn more about how to apply, attend our webinar next Thursday, June 27
at 2:30 pm ET. You can find details on out to join the webinar at the bottom of this grant announcement
.
NOAA Fisheries announced the recommendation of two new 5-year cooperative agreements under the Damage Assessment, Remediation and Restoration Program
. The partners—The Nature Conservancy and The Water Institute of the Gulf—will restore areas impacted by pollution events in Alabama, Louisiana, and New York, with opportunities to expand to other areas in the future.
NOAA Fisheries announced availability of the final 2018 Marine Mammal Stock Assessment Reports. NOAA Fisheries prepares these reports annually, as directed by the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Prepared in consultation with regional Scientific Review Groups, for 2018 there are 46 reports representing 76 stocks.
Alaska
Southern and North Atlantic right whales are known to restrict their vocalizations to individual calls, rather than the patterned phrasing that is singing. But new findings suggest that the rarest right whales, the eastern North Pacific right whales, do break out into song.
Alaska fisheries researchers will attach acoustic tags to Alaska red king crab and following their movement with a Saildrone. They will use this information to better understand Bristol Bay's red king crab distribution and habitat during the year and in response to changing climate.
NOAA Fisheries is responding to several reports of unusually large numbers of dead ice seals along the coast of Alaska’s Bering and Chukchi Seas. NOAA Fisheries is working with our Alaska Marine Mammal Stranding Partners to document and necropsy as many of these animals as possible.
West Coast
By August 10, please submit your comments on a proposed amendment to the Pacific Coast Groundfish Fishery Management Plan. Amendment 28 would establish new and revised areas closed to bottom trawling to protect groundfish essential fish habitat, and it would reopen areas that had been closed to build previously overfished stocks.
Pacific Islands
This past March, researchers with NOAA's Marine Turtle Biology and Assessment Program located a fertile female Hawaiian green sea turtle
(named “Motherload”) using ultrasound, and put a satellite tag on her to see where she would migrate to lay her eggs. This is the continuation of her story.
By June 23, please submit your comments on a draft supplemental environmental assessment for the continuation of the Marine Turtle Management and Conservation Program administered by NOAA Fisheries Pacific Islands Regional Office. The program funds projects to collect data on marine turtle populations, reduce human impacts to them, and support community outreach and collaborative research and conservation.
The University of Hawaii’s unique certificate program, the Marine Option Program (MOP), has provided students with top-notch internships at NOAA and other marine institutions since 1971. Students gain useful experience through MOP, and the local scientific and conservation communities benefit from the highly trained workforce.
A Hawaiian language teacher from Kamehameha Schools joined the NOAA Fisheries Hawaiian Monk Seal Research Program and Marine Turtle Biology and Assessment Program for a research expedition to the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands to deploy field camps.
Southeast
NOAA announced the appointment of Farron Wallace as the new Galveston Laboratory Director for NOAA’s Southeast Fisheries Science Center. Prior to this appointment, Farron was a senior fisheries research scientist at the Alaska Fisheries Science Center.
NOAA declared an Unusual Mortality Event
recognizing elevated bottlenose dolphin strandings in the northern Gulf of Mexico. Since February 1, more than 260 dolphins have stranded, a rate more than three times greater than average. The UME declaration directs additional resources to respond to the strandings and triggers a special scientific investigation into the cause.
In late May, NOAA scientists and partners embarked on NOAA Ship Gordon Gunter to collect data on the foraging relationships between Gulf of Mexico Bryde’s whales and the other organisms in their habitat. Follow their blog posts to meet the researchers, view collected images, and read updates on research activities.
The Deepwater Horizon oil spill injured or killed an estimated 100,000 to 200,000 sea turtles in the Gulf of Mexico. NOAA is leading three efforts funded by the Sea Turtle Early Restoration Project, including improving stranding responses and monitoring bycatch reduction gear in the Gulf shrimp fisheries.
A new video shows how Dr. Brian Stacy studies sea turtle health, welfare, and mortality. Learn what you can do on the water to help reduce vessel strikes.
Greater Atlantic
New England and the Mid-Atlantic are seeing surprisingly fast impacts of climate change compared to other parts of the world. For NOAA Fisheries’ Office of Habitat Conservation, incorporating this new information is critical to protecting essential fish habitat. Alternatives to hardened shoreline development can give coastal wetlands a chance to adapt to sea level rise.
NOAA Fisheries has completed a comprehensive status review for alewife and blueback herring, finding a low risk of extinction for each species throughout its range and for the four alewife and three blueback distinct populations segments. We determined that listing either species or any of the distinct population segments under the Endangered Species Act is not warranted at this time.
Thirteen leatherback turtles were sampled and tagged off Beaufort, North Carolina, in May by NOAA’s Northeast and Southeast Fisheries Science Center staffs and colleagues. The tagging effort continues a project begun in 2017 to assess the turtles’ abundance, movements, behavior, and health status.
After more than 2 years of development and planning, the New England and Mid-Atlantic regions are debuting a better and more collaborative fishery stock assessment process. The new process adds flexibility and opportunities for research and industry input while implementing a more regular schedule for assessments.
New Mackerel and Tuna Identification Guide
With help from the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council, NOAA Fisheries’ Greater Atlantic Region developed a guide to help captains and recreational anglers identify some of the mackerel and small tuna species caught within the region. The guide is available online
and on the FishRules
app.
Every month, the Northeast Fisheries Science Center profiles a staff member from one of their five laboratories. This month, meet Henry Milliken, who conducts gear research to reduce bycatch and heads the new Populations, Ecology, and Threats Team at the Woods Hole Lab.
Upcoming Deadlines
June 21
: Applications due for the position of Executive Director
of the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
July 15
: Full proposals due for 2019 Electronic Monitoring and Reporting grants
.
July 30
: Pre-proposals due for 2020 Saltonstall-Kennedy grants
.
Upcoming Events
June 20
: Applicant webinar for the 2019 Electronic Monitoring and Reporting Grant Program
.
June 20
: Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop
in Manahawkin, New Jersey.
June 20–25
: Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting
in San Diego.
June 24–27
: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting
in Honolulu.
June 24–July 30
: Public scoping meetings for three Atlantic Highly Migratory Species actions
.
June 27
: Applicant webinar for the FY 2020 Saltonstall-Kennedy grant competition
(scroll down for webinar details.)
July 2 and 10
: Two free Protected Species Safe Handling, Release, and Identification workshops
in Texas and New York.
