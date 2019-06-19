The Apalachicola Riverkeeper has kicked off its annual RiverTrek campaign.
RiverTrek is a yearly fundraising and awareness-raising campaign for the Apalachicola River.
This is the 12th year of the event which will take 17 participants on a 107 mile kayak trip over 5 days from Chattahoochee to the Apalachicola Bay.
The volunteer kayakers will travel the entirety of the Apalachicola River in mid-October- on the way they will meet with expert biologists, historians and others along the route.
The paddlers raise money to support the Apalachicola Riverkeeper –
Each paddler is currently gathering sponsors—you can find out about each participant and donate to the cause by going on-line to www.apalachicolariverkeeper.org/rivertrek.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment