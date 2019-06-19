Retired Sergeant First Class Myrtis Wynn has been named Grand Marshall of this year's Red White and Blue Parade in Apalachicola.
Th is will be the 15th year of the parade which will be held on July the 3rd as part of Apalachicola's Independence Celebration.
Myrtis Wynn is a distinguished military veteran whose service began with the United States Army in 1984.
She served tours in Germany, Korea, Kuwait, MacDill AFB, Fort Benning, and Fort Gordon.
Her main mission was the operation and maintenance of signal communications equipment.
After retiring, she continued to work for the Army as an Advance Individual Training (AIT) Instructor teaching Basic Electronics and Tactical Satellite to incoming recruits.
Upon returning to Apalachicola, she also co-founded Project HOPE of Franklin County.
Project HOPE’s support educators and the community as they help students develop leadership skills and improve academically with a focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Science.
You can see Myrtis Wynn as she leads the Red White and Blue parade on July the 3rd. In downtown Apalachicola.
The parade is organized by Franklin’s Promise Coalition and the Crew of the Conservation Corps of the Forgotten Coast.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment