If you haven’t yet purchased your Apalachicola Bay Oyster Harvesting License – you need to do it before the end of the week.
You have to have the license to commercially harvest oysters from the Apalachicola Bay System beginning July 1st.
The licenses cost of 100 dollars for Florida residents and 500 dollars for non-residents.
The licenses are for sale Monday through Friday at the Apalachicola City Hall which is now located at the old Apalachicola High School building at 192 Coach Wagoner Blvd.
And remember all oyster harvesters have to watch a 20 minute educational seminar before they can purchase the Apalachicola Bay Oyster Harvesters license.
The seminar is being offered at the shellfish center at Scipio Creek every day at 3.
You can also watch the video on-line.
The Department of Agriculture has made the 20 minute video available at myfwc.com/shellfish.
When you go to the site you will have to create an account, so that once you’ve finished with the seminar you can get a participation certificate which you will need to get your oyster harvesting license.
