The Triumph Gulf Coast board of directors voted last week to move forward on five projects in our area totaling $24.9 million dollars.
That includes projects in Gulf and Wakulla Counties.
The Gulf County School District’s request for $250,000.00 for the expansion of the welding program at Wewahitchka High School was unanimously approved to move forward.
The grant will expand the existing welding program and retrofit an existing vocational building on Wewahitchka High School's campus.
Students will gain industry certification in the field of welding which is a high demand occupation in the region, especially after Hurricane Michael.
The Triumph Board also moved forward on a $125,000.00 grant to expand the agriscience program, also at Wewahitchka High School.
The Triumph grant will be used to purchase program equipment that will help students gain employment in agriculture-based professions as well as others career fields.
The Wakulla School Board application to start a unmanned drone program at Wakulla High School was unanimously supported.
The $1.8 million dollar grant request will also provide additional training for students in grades 3-5.
The program will provide students with industry-recognized credentials in the growing drone industry.
Florida is among the top ten states predicted to create jobs and revenue as production and use of drones continues.
