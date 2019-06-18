If you are an oyster harvester and have not yet taken the seminar required to apply for your oyster harvesting license, you will be able to take the seminar at the Eastpoint firehouse this week.
The 25 minute seminar will be offered June 19th through the 21st at 3 PM each day at the Eastpoint firehouse on 6th street.
The seminar provides training on the proper processing, handling and transportation of oysters.
The seminar is required by the Federal Food and Drug Administration for current and new oyster harvesters.
And don’t forget to buy your Apalachicola Bay Oyster Harvesting Licenses before the end of the month.
You have to have the license to commercially harvest oysters from the
Apalachicola Bay System beginning July 1st.
The licenses cost of 100 dollars for Florida residents and 500 dollars for non-residents.
The licenses are for sale Monday through Friday at the Apalachicola City Hall at the old Apalachicola High School building.
