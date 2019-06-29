July Fourth Celebrations and Summer Fun This Month

|
Franklin County TDC Launches Video
The Franklin County Tourist Development Council, with funding from Visit Florida, recently produced a nice promotional video. The video, along with a targeted multi-media campaign, was launched earlier this Spring to help offset the impacts from Hurricane Michael.
Historic Lighthouses Hold Full Moon Climbs and Fun in July
Both historic lighthouses in Franklin County will host Full Moon Climbs during July's "Buck" moon on Tuesday, July 16. The July full moon is called the Buck Moon because buck deer start growing velvety hair-covered antlers in July. Full Moon names are attributable to native American tribes, most notably the Algonquin, who named the moons to mark the changing seasons.
The Crooked River Lighthouse in Carrabelle will host a Sunset & Full Moon Climb on Tuesday, July 16 from 7:30-10 pm. Visitors can climb to the top of the lighthouse to see breathtaking views of the bay with the sun setting and the full moon. The Crooked River Lighthouse event will also feature drumming entertainment by nationally-acclaimed jazz musician Yazid Johnson. Click for details.
Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island.
Watch the sun set and full moon rise from the top of the Cape St. George Lighthouse during the full moon climb on Tuesday, July 16 from 8:30-10 pm. Light refreshments are served. Admission charge. Click for details.
An Evening on the Edge of the Sea Presentations Hosted by FSU Coastal and Marine Laboratory
Florida State University's Coastal and Marine Laboratory will host a series of "Edge of the Sea" presentations this summer. Come to learn about the wondrous sea life along the area's pristine shores and shallows. The evening kicks off with a brief overview of local ecology, followed by a short tour of the Lab and then walk the exposed tidal flats to see an array of fascinating creatures. The workshops, scheduled for July 13, 27, and August 10, 24 take place at the FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory east of Carrabelle from 4:30 PM and end at 7:30 PM. Click for details.
Farmers Market July 13, 27 in Apalachicola
This Apalachicola local favorite is held the second and fourth Saturday of each month at the Mill Pond Pavillion in Apalachicola. Features seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties from 9am -1pm. For more info, click here.
|
Crab Cake Cookoff
Carrabelle's 4th Annual Crab Cake Cook-off will be held Saturday, July 27, from 6-8 pm at the Marine Street Grill in downtown Carrabelle. A fundraiser for the Crooked River Lighthouse, the contest will feature crab cake bites, live music and a silent auction. Click here for details.
Upcoming Fishing Tourneys
Cquarters will host its 15th Annual Youth Fishing Tournament on July 20 in Carrabelle. This popular fishing tournament is open to all kids 16 and younger. Click here for details.
On August 3-4, CQuarters will be the site of the 16th Annual Kingfish Shootout The Shootout will be for kingfish and spanish mackerel. The guaranteed payout will be $16,500 with 10 places. Click for details
Turtle Talks
The Apalachicola National Estaurine Research Reserve is hosting its weekly turtle talks this summer. iCome learn all about our nesting sea turtles and find out how you can help them! Members of the St. George Island Turtle Patrol team will be on hand to answer questions and give an update about sea turtle nests on the island. Get the chance to touch a sea turtle carapace, or look close-up at loggerhead sea turtle eggs. This event is a wonderful chance to learn more about sea turtles and is great for anyone visiting the beach.
July 2,9,16, 23 - Summer Sea Turtle Talk. 2-3 pm.
July 2,9,16,23 - Sea Turtle Tuesday TalksJuly 3
- Independence Eve CelebrationJuly 3, 10, 17, 24, 31
- Bowery Station Open MicJuly 4
- St. George Island July 4 CelebrationJuly 5
- Carrabelle Independence Celebration
July 9, 16 - Carrabelle, Eastpoint Library Birds & Butterflies Program
July 11, 18, 25 - Childrens' Programs at Carrabelle, Eastpoint Libraries
July 13,27- Apalachicola Farmers' MarketJuly 13, 27 - FSU Marine Lab Workshops
July 16 - Crooked River Lighthouse Full Moon ClimbJuly 16 - Cape St. George Lighthouse ClimbJuly 20 - Youth Fishing Tournament
July 27 - Carrabelle Crab Cake Cookoff
Juy 27 - Apalachicola Riverkeepers' Field Trip
August 3-4 - Kingfish Shootout
