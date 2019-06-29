FWC's Fishing in the Know - July 2019

Marty Mood with his Reel Big spotted seatrout. Catch a Florida Memory today at CatchaFloridaMemory.com.
Commission meeting – July
Marine Fisheries items to be discussed
Information: The FWC Commission will listen to public testimony on and discuss several marine fisheries management items at the July 17-18 meeting in Stuart.
Decision making (regulation changes are anticipated on these topics):
- Shortfin mako: The Commission will consider a proposal to increase the shortfin mako recreational minimum size limit to 83 inches fork length and clarify that commercial harvest of shortfin mako is prohibited in state waters. If approved, these changes will be in accordance with federally-mandated changes and will take effect Jan. 1, 2020.
Draft changes (these items will be brought back to a future meeting for final decision):
- Blackfin tuna: The Commission will consider a draft proposal to create a recreational bag limit of two fish per person per day, 10 fish per vessel per day, whichever is greater, and to extend this limit into federal waters. If this draft proposal is approved, staff will bring the item back for a final public hearing at the October 2019 Commission meeting.
- Northeast Florida Shrimp: The Commission will consider a draft proposal to make changes to commercial inshore shrimp regulations in the Northeast region of the state. If this draft proposal is approved, staff will return for a final public hearing at the October 2019 Commission meeting.
Discussions (no regulation changes are anticipated on these items):
- Biscayne National Park: The Commission will be provided with an update on Biscayne National Park (BNP). Staff plans to host public workshops this August to gather input on potential rule changes to be made inside the park in accordance with the BNP Fishery Management Plan. Draft regulations are anticipated to be brought back before the Commission at the October meeting. If directed, staff will also work on a new Memorandum of Understanding between FWC and Biscayne National Park.
- Federal fishery management updates: The Commission will discuss the outcomes of recent meetings of the South Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico fishery management councils.
Links for more information:
Shark Fishing Changes
Several changes effective July 1, including new educational course and permit
Information: New shark fishing requirements go into effect July 1, including a mandatory, no-cost, annual Shore-based Shark Fishing permit and educational course for shore-based anglers and other requirements that apply to all shark fishing and fishing from the beach in general.
To take the educational course, which must be completed before getting the permit, visit MyFWC.com/SharkCourse.
Other regulation changes effective July 1, 2019:
- Prohibiting chumming when fishing for any species from the beach.
- Requiring immediate release of prohibited shark species when fishing from the shore and requiring anglers to cut the leader or hook if necessary to prevent delaying release of prohibited species.
- Requiring that prohibited shark species remain fully in the water (when fishing from shore or from a vessel).
- Requiring the use of non-offset, non-stainless-steel circle hooks to target or harvest sharks when using live or dead natural bait (when fishing from shore and from a vessel).
- Requiring the possession/use of a device capable of quickly cutting the leader or hook when targeting sharks (when fishing from shore or a vessel).
These rules are intended to increase survival of released sharks, improve information gathering from the fishery and address public safety concerns.
Links for more information:
Bay scallops
Several season openings in July and August
Information: The 2019 bay scallop season for all state waters from Franklin-Jefferson, parts of Taylor, and Levy-Hernando counties opens July 1. Waters off Pasco County are open July 19-28 and waters off Gulf County open Aug. 16.
Links for more information:
Red snapper – Gulf
Season closes July 13
Information: The recreational season for red snapper in Gulf state and federal waters is open through July 12 and is closed starting July 13. This season is for those fishing from private recreational vessels and those fishing from charter boats that don’t have a federal reef fish permit. Charter boats without a federal reef fish permit are limited to fishing in state waters only.
Links for more information:
Red snapper – Atlantic federal
FWC gathering data at docks during season
Information: The recreational red snapper season in Atlantic federal waters will be open the weekends of July 12-14 and 19-20. In Atlantic federal waters, the daily bag limit will be one fish per person and there is no minimum size limit.
During this season, FWC will have research staff collecting data on red snapper at many of Florida’s boat ramps and docks. As you return from your trip, please take a moment to share your catch information and allow our staff to take samples and measurements. This information helps us and our federal fishery partners improve management of this species.
In addition, help test electronic data collection by voluntarily reporting trip information on the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council’s MyFishCount app. You can get more information at MyFishCount.com.
The app does not replace data collected dockside, though, so if you use the app, please also continue to allow staff to collect data when you return from your trip.
Links for more information:
Spiny lobster mini-season (sport season)
July 24-25 recreational season
Information: Spiny lobster will be open to recreational harvest in state waters July 24 and 25 for the recreational mini-season and will open for regular recreational and commercial harvest Aug. 6. Don’t forget to use care around corals and other marine life. Boat and dive safely.
Links for more information:
2019 Lionfish Challenge
Action: Turn in your lionfish for rewards
Information: The 2019 Lionfish Challenge rewarding lionfish harvesters with prizes for submitting lionfish has started. Participants who remove the most lionfish in the recreational and commercial categories by Labor Day (Sept. 2) will be crowned the 2019 Recreational Lionfish King/Queen and the Commercial Champion. Submit the largest or smallest lionfish in the Challenge for your chance to win up to $3,000 in cash prizes, thanks to our sponsors. Register today or learn more about the program at FWCReefRangers.com
Gag – 4-county region
Recreational harvest in 4-county Gulf region closes July 1
Information: The recreational gag grouper season in state waters off Franklin, Wakulla, Taylor and Jefferson counties closes July 1, with the last day of harvest being June 30. The season off these counties will reopen Sept. 1 through Dec. 31.
Other Gulf state waters (excluding Monroe County) and all federal Gulf of Mexico waters opened to recreational harvest June 1 and will remain open through Dec. 31.
Regulations in state waters off Monroe County follow Atlantic regulations and gag grouper is open from May 1 through Dec. 31.
Links for more information:
Snapper changes
July 1 blackfin, queen and silk snapper size limit removed
Information: Starting July 1, there will no longer be a recreational or commercial minimum size limit for blackfin, queen and silk snapper in Florida’s Atlantic or Gulf state waters.
Links for more information:
FWC needs your feedback
Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries topics including Biscayne National Park, spotted seatrout, blackfin tuna, trap fisheries, and shrimp.
Catch a Florida Memory Submit saltwater catches and earn rewards
Information: These three programs reward anglers and encourage them to target a diversity of species, decreasing fishing pressure on the most commonly sought-after catches.
Anglers can join the new Triple Threat Club
and earn even more prizes (including a long sleeve performance fishing shirt and a chance to win a weekend getaway) by participating in all three programs. Anglers must have at least one application approved for each program to qualify.
Link for more information:
