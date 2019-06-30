Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce July Newsletter

|
Monthly Business Luncheon
Wednesday, July 10th
Noon
Hosted by:
&
Apalachicola Community Center
1 Bay Ave
Apalachicola
Noon
August Business Luncheon
Wednesday, August 7th
Noon
Tamaras Tapas
75 Market St.
Apalachicola
Visitor Statistics
Apalachicola
May 2004 1,234
May 2005 1,526
May 2006 1,535
May 2007 2,046
May 2008 2,437
May 2009 1,715
May 2010 2,389
May 2011 2,228
May 2012 2,226
May 2013 2,490
May 2014 1,883
May 2015 1,345
May 2016 1,058
May 2017 1,120
May 2018 1,130
May 2019 1,849
St. George Island
May 2018 934
May 2019 840
Eastpoint
May 2019 320
PRESIDENT
Donna Duncan 653-8976
VICE-PRESIDENT
Bud Hayes 927-3305
TREASURER
Jerry Hall 653-9510
SECRETARY
Jean Ulrich 653-2900
Kristin Anderson 653-2249
Bonnie Fulmer 509-5009
Craig Gibson 653-8853
Ginny Griner 653-8853
Beverly Hewitt 653-9510
Mike Koun 653-2191
Michael Shuler 653-1757
Sara Ward 653-1399
Debbie Flowers 670-4000
Andrea Duval 653-2512
Executive Director
John C. Solomon
850-370-6602
Executive Assistant Apalachicola Center
Samantha Gilbert
850-653-9419
Assistant St. George Island Center
Nancy Hodgson
850-927-7744
|2020 Florida BBQ State Championship
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the Florida BBQ Association has selected the Butts & Clucks Cook-Off as the 2020 State Championship. The event will be held January 23rd-25th 2020.
Chamber Membership Renewals Due Monday, July 1st 2019
Invoices to all current Chamber Members were mailed last month. Membership dues for the 2019-2020 year are due on or by July 1st, 2019
. If you did not receive your invoice and would like us to email it to you please contact us info@apalachicolabay.org
or call us at
850-653-9419.
|
SGI Owned & Operated food truck located on west Chili Boulevard across from the St. George Island Lighthouse.
Point Heritage Development Consulting, LLC
Planning and Grant -Writing for historic site communities and regions. Historic property rental in Apalachicola, the Blue Cottage at 49 Commerce Street.
Ribbon Cuttings
BECASA
115 Commerce Street
Marilyn Brogan Jewelry
59 Commerce Street
View the new Franklin
County TDC Tourism Video.
Click to view the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial
|
|Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center is a Certified Travel Information Center
|
Turtle Talk
July 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Come learn all about our nesting sea turtles and find out how you can help them! Members of the St. George Island Turtle Patrol team will be on hand to answer questions and give an update about sea turtle nests on the island. Get the chance to touch a sea turtle carapace, or look close-up at loggerhead sea turtle eggs. This air-conditioned event is a wonderful chance to learn more about sea turtles and is great for anyone visiting the area alone or with family.
July 3 @ 5:00 pm
Apalachicola Main Street presents Apalachicola's Independence Eve Celebration on Tuesday, July 3 at Riverfront Park starting at 5 p.m. The event features live music, food trucks, a parade, ice cream social, veterans' tribute, a performance of the National Anthem, and the best fireworks show on the Forgotten Coast. This year's featured entertainment will be the Bo Springs Band. The Red, White and Blue Parade coordinated by Franklin's Promise Coalition starts at Lafayette Park at 6:30. This Apalachicola tradition welcomes golf carts, people on bicycles, and even dogs to get decked out in patriotic colors and join in. Free ice cream brings everyone together at Riverfront Park at the end of the parade. The fireworks are launched from a barge in the river, creating a spectacular display of lights over the water. Reserved seating is available. www.july3fireworks.com
or 844-272-2523.
Wet & Wild 4th of July Parade
4th of July Freedom Fest
July 4 @ 2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come celebrate our great countries spirit of freedom and independence. Watch the greatest fireworks display on the Island from the Blue Parrot decks. Have a delicious fresh seafood dinner while the sky lights up. Enjoy drinks from the Tiki Bar while the crowd oooohs and aaahs. Music and fun. Check out our Special Events page to learn about other great events at Blue Parrot!
Carrabelle 4th of July fireworks
July 5
The City of Carrabelle will be having our annual 4th of July fireworks this year on Monday July 5th. With Apalachicola's fireworks being on July 3rd and St. George Island on July 4th you have the opportunity to see all three shows. Make your reservations now to come visit us for these great events!
Birds & Butterflies Program
July 9 @ 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm
Birds and Butterflies will be a talk about how to bring butterflies and birds to your yard and keep them coming back. The talk will be Tuesday, July 9 at 1:30 pm at the Carrabelle Library.
Children's Summer Programs
July 11 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
The libraries of Carrabelle and Eastpoint will host July activities for young children. The Florida Public Archaeology Network will host archaeology story time for kids suggested ages K-4 at the Carrabelle and Eastpoint Libraries on Thursday July 11 at 2 and 4 pm. The talk will show how every culture and people have always seen stories in the sky and will include a reading of Follow the Drinking Gourd by Jeanette Winter and hands-on activities. On Thursday, July 18, the Tallahassee MoLab, Inc will host a "sound science" program that will include experiments to show how sound travels through matter and how frequency relates to pitch. Enjoy a demonstration and create your own sound amplifier. 2 pm in Eastpoint and 4 pm at the Carrabelle Library. On Thursday July 25 children will be treated to a free program at both the Eastpoint and Carrabelle libraries featuring Creatures of the Galaxy - Out of this world animals. 2 pm in Easstpoint and 4 pm at the Carrabelle Library.
Tiny Melt
Gallery at High Cotton
Sunday, June 30, 2019
3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
A gathering of creative souls
Please join us for our very first Tiny Melt, a gathering to explore music, words, ideas and more.
We will be featuring the artistry of Tim Bilodeau, a traveling violinist; along with local artists, Gill Autrey, storyteller and guitarist; David Lloyd, songwriter; and Tasia Jones, writer.
In this intimate setting, there will be opportunity for interaction, and discussion. All are welcome to bring something to share - a song, a poem, a thought, a pie, or nothing at all.
Come and be a part of this sweet little afternoon at the gallery. You need not apply sunscreen for this Sunday Funday event.
Gallery at High Cotton Guest Artist Series: Visual artist Robin Renee Hix
to exhibit works July 12-20, 2019.
Summer is the perfect time to present the cool works created by our good friend and professional Wimberley Texas photographer, Robin Hix. As our next featured artist, Robin's new mixed media works will be on view and for sale in the Gallery.
Robin's signature style combines two loves: black and white photography and painting. She keeps this almost "lost" art alive creating intricate dynamic hand colored originals. Among other works, she will be exhibiting her new vintage bathing series; her landscapes are sure to transport us to her coastal worlds of escape.
These works will be featured only for a very short time so come toast with us and meet this talented artist during her opening Friday, July 12th, 5:00 - 7:00 pm or visit the gallery during our regular hours, July 12-20 (Wed.-Sat., 10-5). Join us to welcome our most dynamic Texas friend!
To find out more about Robin's unique photographic style, visit her artist website: robinreneehix.com
Make plans now to join us for this and many other special events in celebration of art and music, surrounded by the work of artist-owners Beth Appleton and Jenny Odom.
Gallery Hours: Wed.-Sat 10-5, 230 Water Street, Apalachicola, FL, 850-316-0630
For more updates:
Visit and like our Facebook page @ The Gallery at High Cotton
To receive our e-newsletter: Contact bethappleton@me.com
Evening on the Edge of the Sea
July 13, 20, 27
4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Florida State University's Coastal and Marine Laboratory will host a series of "Edge of the Sea" presentations this summer. Come to learn about the wondrous sea life along the area's pristine shores and shallows. The evening kicks off with a brief overview of local ecology, followed by a short tour of the Lab and then walk the exposed tidal flats to see an array of fascinating creatures. The workshops, scheduled for July 13, 27, and August 10, 24 take place at the FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory east of Carrabelle from 4:30 PM and end at 7:30 PM. The evening kicks off with a brief overview of local ecology, followed by a short tour of the Lab, when you will meet some of the local marine citizens in our seawater touch-tanks. We then walk the exposed tidal flats to see an array of fascinating creatures. The evening ends in the auditorium for some Q & A. Edge of the Sea workshops take place at the FSU Coastal & Marine Laboratory in St. Teresa, FL. The cost is $15 per person. Class size is limited to 20 people. The minimum age is 7 years old. No upper limit at all! We do ask that all 7-13 year olds are accompanied by a paying adult. What to bring: old sneakers or other close-toed shoes. No sandals or other open-toed shoes. Also bring your innate curiosity along.
The Crooked River Lighthouse in Carrabelle is hosting a Full Moon & Sunset Lighthouse Climb
July 16 @ 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm
The Crooked River Lighthouse in Carrabelle is hosting a Full Moon & Sunset Lighthouse Climb on Tuesday, July 16 from 7:30-10 pm. Visitors can climb to the top of the tallest lighthouse on the Forgotten Coast, Crooked River Lighthouse, to see breathtaking views of the bay with the sun setting and the full moon.
For the July full moon climb we have exciting live music out of Tallahassee featuring Afro-Cuban drumming by Master Yazid along with several of his fellow drummers. Yazid Johnson has played in professional orchestras, is a jazz musician, has performed at the Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, and for former presidents and has been an instructor and leader for the FSU African Drumming Ensemble.
Enjoy this special opportunity to see the gorgeous natural surroundings of the St. George Sound, Carrabelle Beach, and Dog Island, under the glow of the setting sun while listening to the sounds of African-Cuban drums with this special Crooked River Lighthouse evening climb. Guests can also enjoy s'mores around the new fire pit. Cost is just $8. Music will start at 7:30 pm. So be sure to come early if you'd like to experience the music. The museum and gift shop will also be open. All climbers must be 44 inches tall.
Crooked River Lighthouse is located in Carrabelle, just west of the Carrabelle Public Beach Park. 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle. For more information, contact the Museum and Gift Shop at 850-697-2732. Reservations appreciated but not required.
St. George Light Full Moon Climb
Full Moon Climb
July 16 @ 8:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Watch the sun set and full moon rise from the top of the Cape St. George Lighthouse during the "Buck" full moon climb on Tuesday, July 16 from 8:30-10 pm. Light refreshments are served. Admission charge. The July full moon is called the Buck Moon because buck deer start growing velvety hair-covered antlers in July. Full Moon names are attributable to native American tribes, most notably the Algonquin, who named the moons to mark the changing seasons.
Apalachicola Riverkeeper's Field Trips
July 27 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Explore your river and basin with us! Our volunteer-led eco-outings are fun and memorable. We hike and kayak in the spring and fall. We kayak year round. Group size is limited and registration is required. Trips are donation based.
Paddle trips and hikes are free to members. Donations are always appreciated, as this is a volunteer-based program. Our skilled trip leaders truly enjoy introducing people to the river system. Loaner kayaks are also available.
Paddlers and hikers need to bring: water; snacks/lunch; sunscreen; and hat. Paddlers, please wear clothing that won't weigh you down if it gets wet. Synthetics like nylon blends are best. No jeans or boots.
SGI Sizzler 5K Race & One Mile Fun Run/Walk
August 3, 2019 - walk at 6:30 and race at 7Pm. Go to EVENTBRITE to purchase tickets for the race or walk. You can also buy $10.00 food tickets for the post race party at Doc Myers Island Pub. Support Elder Care Community Council of Franklin County, ECCC, as we bridge the gaps for seniors in Franklin County Florida. Call us at 850-509-5009 for more information.
