A 27 year old man from St. Marks was killed in a single vehicle accident early Sunday morning.
The Highway patrol said Keifer T. Brandon was killed after losing control of his 2003 Toyota Tundra just before 2 AM Sunday morning.
Brandon was eastbound on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Road when he failed to negotiate a left hand curve and drifted off the roadway onto the eastbound shoulder.
He over-corrected and went across both lanes of the road before hitting a tree and then spinning into a second tree.
Hi Tundra then overturned and came to rest in the center of the road on its wheels.
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Road was shut down due to the crash for about 3 hours.
The Highway patrol said they do not yet know if the accident was alcohol related.
