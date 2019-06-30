A 2017 graduate of the Franklin County School was killed Friday night in a single vehicle accident in Wakulla County.
His parents, 49 year old Randy Shiver and 42 year old Jill Shiver, both of Crawfordville, were also in the vehicle and taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with critical injuries.
His vehicle drifted off the roadway onto the westbound shoulder where it crashed into a culvert.
The vehicle then struck a second culvert and several small trees.
The vehicle overturned throwing Trafton and his parents from the vehicle.
All three were taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital where Trafton later died because of his injuries.
The Florida Highway Patrol said it does not know if the accident was alcohol related but said that none of the three were wearing seatbelts.
