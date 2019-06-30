Two Franklin County residents are facing charges of careless driving and failure to report a crash after they drove a 2004 Porsche Cayenne into the water at Indian Pass late Saturday night.
The Highway patrol said 55 year old Felton Gray Jr. of Apalachicola was heading east on Indian Pass Road just before midnight on Saturday when he failed to negotiate a curve and hit a boat ramp, propelling his vehicle into the water.
Neither Felton, nor his passenger, 54 year old Penelope Hall on Carrabelle were injured in the accident.
They were pulled from the wreck by bystanders who saw the accident.
Both then fled the scene before authorities arrived and had to be apprehended by Gulf County authorities hours later.
The Highway Patrol said it does not know if the accident was alcohol related.
The vehicle was removed from the water by White's Gulf County wrecker service late Sunday afternoon.
