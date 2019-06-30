The Gulf County Sheriff's office last Thursday arrested a wanted sexual predator who had neglected to report his whereabouts for a number of months.
Deputies arrested 54 year old Chester Loran Kemp who was wanted by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office for violating his Sexual Offender Probation.
Kemp was arrested last Thursday after Deputy M. Peek received information from a citizen about Kemp’s presence in Gulf County.
Kemp had been in Gulf County for approximately three months without reporting his location to the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office, which is required by law.
At the time of his arrest, Kemp was taken into custody on a traffic stop and when asked his name
he provided Deputy Peek a false name and birth date.
In addition to his Violation of Probation warrant in Bay County, Kemp was charged with Failure to Report Vacating his Permanent Residence, Failure to Report Change in Residence, Failure to Provide other Registration Information and Knowingly Giving False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer.
