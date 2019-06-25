June 26th is National HIV Testing Day so the Florida Heath Department is offering rapid HIV testing in Port St. Joe and Wewahitchka.
The free tests will be offer at the health departments in Port St. Joe and Wewahitchka from 10 till 3 on Wednesday.
The results are available in 20 minutes and are completely confidential.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that all individuals 13–64 years old be tested for HIV at least once during their lifetime, and persons at increased risk for HIV infection be tested at least annually.
Florida has over 1,400 registered HIV test sites including each county health department.
Testing is also available through doctor’s offices and other health care facilities.
Studies have shown that starting therapy as early as possible improves a patient’s health, reduces transmission, and can eventually lead to undetectable HIV viral loads.
