NOAA Fisheries FishNews – June 5, 2019

|
Highlights
Celebrating National Fishing and Boating Week
Cast a line and join us for National Fishing and Boating Week, June 1–9
. Check out these great features highlighting the importance of recreational boating and fishing in our nation.
NOAA Fisheries Supports Youth Angler Engagement
NOAA Fisheries has supported events such as the Bristol Bay Fly Fishing and Guide Academy and clinics hosted by the Academic Angler Fishing Team. These events engage kids, teenagers, and young adults in saltwater recreational fishing, resource stewardship, and related career paths.
Reopening Cape Fear River to Fish Migration
NOAA and partners’ work to restore North Carolina’s Cape Fear River will provide cleaner water and healthier habitat for migratory fish, while supporting local communities and businesses.
New Regional Plans to Engage Recreational Fishermen
To be effective in our engagement efforts, we have produced a set of six region-specific engagement plans highlighting actions that we will take to connect with the recreational fishing communities we serve.
2020 Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant Opportunity
NOAA Fisheries is pleased to announce the opening of the 2020 Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant competition. This grant program aims to fund projects that address the needs of fishing communities, optimize economic benefits by building and maintaining sustainable fisheries, and support viable working waterfronts. Pre-proposals are required and due by July 30
.
Recreational Fishing Survey Transition Policy – Open for Public Comment
NOAA Fisheries' Office of Science and Technology seeks comments on a re-issued policy directive that formally documents the Marine Recreational Information Program's survey certification process as a key step in transitioning to a new or improved data collection design. Please submit your comments by July 22
.
Alaska
Alaska’s Valuable Recreational Fishing Industry
A recent economic study estimated that the charter fishing sector in southern Alaska generated more than $165 million annually in recent years. Scientists and managers are working to ensure the sustainability of Alaska’s marine resources for the benefit of recreational, commercial, and subsistence users, and other members of the public.
Saildrone Set to Track Alaska Red King Crab
NOAA Fisheries is partnering with the fisherman-supported nonprofit Bering Sea Fisheries Research Foundation to investigate recent declines of Bristol Bay red king crab stocks. A new project will launch an unmanned surface drone (by Saildrone, Inc.) to track the movements of adult male red king crabs in Bristol Bay.
Potential Impacts of Noise on Cook Inlet Belugas
Scientists are working to understand the drivers of the continued decline of endangered Cook Inlet beluga whales. A recent report by researchers at NOAA Fisheries and partner institutions considers the potential effects of ocean noise on the whales’ behavior.
Young Gray Whale Found Dead at Clam Gulch
NOAA Fisheries confirmed the fourth dead gray whale in Alaska this year. A group fishing north of the Clam Gulch Recreation Area on the Kenai Peninsula reported the stranding.
West Coast
West Coast Gray Whale Unusual Mortality Event
NOAA Fisheries is declaring an unusual spike in strandings of gray whales along the West Coast to be an Unusual Mortality Event
. Since December, more than 60 gray whales have stranded along coasts from California to Alaska. The UME declaration directs additional resources to respond to the strandings and triggers a special scientific investigation into the cause.
Revised Limits for Northern Anchovy Subpopulation
NOAA Fisheries issued a final rule to revise the overfishing limit, acceptable biological catch, and annual catch limit for the central subpopulation of northern anchovy along the West Coast. These annual reference points are based on the best scientific information available and the control rules for setting reference points in the Coastal Pelagic Species Fishery Management Plan.
Southeast
Gulf Spill Restoration Annual Reports Now Available
The Deepwater Horizon Natural Resource Damage Assessment Trustees continued another year of restoration work in the Gulf of Mexico in 2018. Annual reports on the Trustees’ work in 2018 (including 171 restoration activity reports) and an annual financial summary are available online.
Greater Atlantic
Announcing the 2019 New England B-WET Awards
NOAA Fisheries’ Greater Atlantic Region announced recommendations to fund the first year of six multi-year projects under the New England Bay-Watershed Education and Training (B-WET) grant competition. The awards covered two priorities: Backyard B-WET (stewardship and habitat restoration on school grounds) and Grass Roots B-WET (focused on community resilience).
NOAA Fisheries Research Vessel Public Tours
Tour the Northeast Fisheries Science Center’s 72-foot research vessel Gloria Michelle
in Nantucket, Rhode Island, on Thursday, June 13
. R/V Gloria Michelle
conducts groundfish surveys in Massachusetts waters, shrimp surveys in the Gulf of Maine, and other northeast projects.
Meet Our Woods Hole Science Aquarium Biologist
The Northeast Fisheries Science Center runs a monthly series of features on the people who work at the Center’s five laboratories. This month, meet Alison Brodet, an aquarium biologist at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium.
Upcoming Deadlines
June 21
: Applications due for the position of Executive Director
of the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council.
July 30
: Pre-proposals due for 2020 Saltonstall-Kennedy Grants
.
Upcoming Events
June 6
: Last day of the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council meeting
in Miramar Beach, Florida.
June 6
: Last day of the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting
in New York City.
June 6
: Deepwater Horizon Trustee Council annual public meeting
in Pensacola, Florida.
June 6–10
: North Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting
in Sitka, Alaska.
June 7 and 10
: Two free Protected Species Safe Handling, Release, and Identification workshops
in Massachusetts and Maryland.
June 10
: Webinar on proposed Atlantic Highly Migratory Species Amendment 13
.
June 10–14
: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council meeting
in Stuart, Florida.
June 11–13
: New England Fishery Management Council meeting
in Portland, Maine.
June 13
: Public tours
of the Northeast Fisheries Science Center’s R/V Gloria Michelle
in Nantucket.
June 18–July 30
: Public scoping meetings for three Atlantic Highly Migratory Species actions
.
June 19
: Webinar on proposed Atlantic Highly Migratory Species spatial management research
.
June 19–25
: Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting
in San Diego.
June 20
: Free Atlantic Shark Identification workshop
in Manahawkin, New Jersey.
June 24–27
: Western Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting
in Honolulu.
No comments:
Post a Comment