Thursday, June 6, 2019

Summer Is Better Together - The Mexico Beach monthly E-Newsletter

Mexico Beach Logo
Main Event Image
PULL UP A...SOFA

Every day, we are working hard to rebuild our little slice of paradise, but every now and then, we have to have a good chuckle. Since our last newsletter, we had an incident that went viral on social media. It seems that someone placed some unwanted furniture for pickup in the designated trash pile. Perhaps it was the colorful sofa covering that attracted the attention, but some of the locals- and non-locals-have had their picture taken on the sofa. It has become so popular that the sofa now has its own Facebook page. This has made for some great stories and much-needed laughs. If you're around, be sure to find the sofa, take your picture, and share with us. Make sure you continue to follow our progress on our social media channels as we continue to #rebuildwithlove.
What's Coming Up Text
Giveaway
 
AND THE WINNER IS...
line
Last month, we had a gift certificate and T-shirt combo from Caribbean Coffee up for grabs, and the lucky winner is Kerigan Pickett from Montgomery, Alabama. Congrats, Kerigan!
JUNE GIVEAWAY
line
This month, we are giving away a gift pack from the Mexico Beach Marina. Mexico Beach Marina has returned and reopened its doors, offering marine gas, bait, ice, dry goods, and much more. To put your name in the hat, send an e-mail to info@mexicobeach.com and be sure to put your contact info in the e-mail.
Headlines
2019 News 1
 
SEA OATS
Future Event 1
On June 1, we held a volunteer day to plant sea oats back on our beach to assist in our nourishment efforts. We send a big "Thank You" to Duke Energy Foundation for providing a $150,000 grant for sea oats, dune walkovers, and vegetation. With the gracious help of hundreds of volunteers that came out to participate in this event, there were over 18,000 sea oats planted on our beaches. It was a wonderful day of fun and community rebuilding. The spirit of volunteerism is alive and well, and we greatly appreciate all those who made this possible.
2019 News 2
 
JULY 4TH UPDATE
Future Event 2
Mexico Beach has come a long way in these past eight months, and we know there is still a ways to go. We wanted to let all our readers know that after much consideration and discussion, Mexico Beach will not be holding its Best Blast on the Beach fireworks show on July 4. We know that there will be some disappointment with this; however, we hope you will understand as we are still working to repair and replace parts of our beautiful city. Thank you for your continued support and being a loyal fan of Mexico Beach for all these years.
Headlines
2019 Event 2
 
MEXICO BEACH 19TH ANNUAL PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST
April 1-July 31
Future Event 1
The 19th Annual Mexico Beach Photography Contest starts April 1 and runs until July 31. We welcome all photographs taken in Mexico Beach-past and present. All photographs will be submitted for judging after July 31, and the winners will be contacted and announced on the Mexico Beach website, on social media, and in the e-newsletter. Winning photographs will be displayed in the Mexico Beach Welcome Center.
READ MORE
2019 Event 2
 
THE GOLLYWHOPPER CLASSIC
June 22
Future Event 2
The first tournament of the summer is almost here! The GollyWhopper Classic will be held on June 22, 2019. The Captain's Party will take place on Friday, June 21 at 5:00 p.m. at the Mexico Beach Boat Ramp. Winning fish will be determined in the Red Snapper, Grouper, and King Mackerel divisions. There will also be a Kid's Division (14 & under). The weigh-in will be held at the Mexico Beach Boat Ramp on June 22 from 3:30 until 5:30 p.m. There will be live music and food for both the Captain's Party and the weigh-in. Come enjoy this fun event-whether you're participating or just watching the weigh-in!
READ MORE
2019 Event 3
 
23RD ANNUAL MBARA KINGFISH TOURNAMENT
August 23-24
Future Event 3
The Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association is excited to announce the date of their 23rd Annual MBARA Kingfish Tournament: August 24, 2019. This tournament serves as a charitable event with proceeds going toward building artificial reefs that are placed out in the Gulf of Mexico. Festivities will kick off with the Captain's Party on Friday, August 23 and continue with the tournament on Saturday, August 24. This tournament is one the entire family can enjoy. Watch as the fish are brought in and weighed, all while supporting a worthwhile cause: building marine habitats in the Gulf of Mexico.
READ MORE
Main Event Image
Events We Love! Logo
A FRIENDLY REMINDER:

Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
Main Event Image
Events We Love! Logo
SHRIMP AND CRAB CASSEROLE
This delicious meal is a great dinner idea that will bring the entire family to the table! We publish it compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Seafood Cookbook (www.mbara.org).

INGREDIENTS
1 ½ pounds shrimp, peeled
1 pound crab meat
1 cup uncooked white rice
2 cups mayonnaise
2 cups water
2 cups milk
1 cup chopped onion
1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
½ cup sliced almonds
10 buttery crackers, crushed

PREPARATION
Heat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 3-quart casserole dish. In saucepan, boil water. Add rice and stir. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes. Combine crab meat, shrimp, rice, mayonnaise, onion, milk, hot sauce, and almonds in casserole dish. Mix well. Cover top of casserole with crumbled crackers. Bake, uncovered, for 30 to 40 minutes, or until casserole is bubbling. Serve and enjoy.
Main Event Image
MAE WEST

In the old Hollywood days, there were many colorful characters. One of them was the famous Mae West. We hope you enjoy some of her comments about men, life, and living.

Ten men are waiting for me at the door? Send one of them home. I'm tired.

I never worry about diets. The only carrots that interest me are the number you get in a diamond.

Look your best-who said love is blind?

It's not the men in your life that counts. It's the life in your men.

All discarded lovers should be given a second chance, but with somebody else.

His mother should have thrown him out and kept the stork.

It is better to be looked over than overlooked.

Opportunity knocks for every man, but you have to give a woman a ring.

You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.

Don't keep a man guessing too long. He's sure to find the answer somewhere else.

Say what you want about long dresses, but they cover a multitude of shins.

A man can be short and dumpy and getting bald, but if he has fire, women will like him.
#LoveMexicoBeach
MEXICOBEACH.COM
 
Facebook Instagram Twitter Pinterest YouTube


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment