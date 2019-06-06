Summer Is Better Together - The Mexico Beach monthly E-Newsletter

|PULL UP A...SOFA
Every day, we are working hard to rebuild our little slice of paradise, but every now and then, we have to have a good chuckle. Since our last newsletter, we had an incident that went viral on social media. It seems that someone placed some unwanted furniture for pickup in the designated trash pile. Perhaps it was the colorful sofa covering that attracted the attention, but some of the locals- and non-locals-have had their picture taken on the sofa. It has become so popular that the sofa now has its own Facebook page. This has made for some great stories and much-needed laughs. If you're around, be sure to find the sofa, take your picture, and share with us. Make sure you continue to follow our progress on our social media channels as we continue to #rebuildwithlove.
|A FRIENDLY REMINDER:
Mexico Beach is a Leave No Trace community, and we appreciate your assistance in helping us keep our beaches clean. Any items left on the beach unattended from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. will be removed and disposed of by the City of Mexico Beach. Items include, but are not limited to, tents and tent frames, beach chairs, coolers, umbrellas, toys, etc. Also, please fill in any holes before you leave. Your assistance with these requests will keep our beaches beautiful and pristine. For full details on this ordinance or questions, click here or contact City Hall at (850) 648-5700.
|SHRIMP AND CRAB CASSEROLE
|This delicious meal is a great dinner idea that will bring the entire family to the table! We publish it compliments of the Mexico Beach Artificial Reef Association Seafood Cookbook (www.mbara.org).
INGREDIENTS
1 ½ pounds shrimp, peeled
1 pound crab meat
1 cup uncooked white rice
2 cups mayonnaise
2 cups water
2 cups milk
1 cup chopped onion
1 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
½ cup sliced almonds
10 buttery crackers, crushed
PREPARATION
Heat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 3-quart casserole dish. In saucepan, boil water. Add rice and stir. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes. Combine crab meat, shrimp, rice, mayonnaise, onion, milk, hot sauce, and almonds in casserole dish. Mix well. Cover top of casserole with crumbled crackers. Bake, uncovered, for 30 to 40 minutes, or until casserole is bubbling. Serve and enjoy.
|MAE WEST
In the old Hollywood days, there were many colorful characters. One of them was the famous Mae West. We hope you enjoy some of her comments about men, life, and living.
Ten men are waiting for me at the door? Send one of them home. I'm tired.
I never worry about diets. The only carrots that interest me are the number you get in a diamond.
Look your best-who said love is blind?
It's not the men in your life that counts. It's the life in your men.
All discarded lovers should be given a second chance, but with somebody else.
His mother should have thrown him out and kept the stork.
It is better to be looked over than overlooked.
Opportunity knocks for every man, but you have to give a woman a ring.
You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.
Don't keep a man guessing too long. He's sure to find the answer somewhere else.
Say what you want about long dresses, but they cover a multitude of shins.
A man can be short and dumpy and getting bald, but if he has fire, women will like him.
MEXICOBEACH.COM
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment