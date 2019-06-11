Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Red Tide was found in the St. Joe Bay in Gulf County last week

The algae was found in background concentrations near Pig Island about 7 tenths of s mile east of the St. Joe Bay on May the 30th.

Red Tide is a microscopic marine algae called Karenia brevis.

In large enough concentrations its toxin paralyzes the central nervous system of fish so they cannot breathe – leading to fish kills. 


Red tide can even affect humans causing skin, eye and throat irritation.


