Tuesday, June 11, 2019

 FEMA has approved over 2.8 million dollars to help 22 eligible applicants with reimbursement for Hurricane Michael recovery efforts.
The money is to help reimburse the groups for activities including debris removal, emergency protective measures, temporary facilities and permanent repairs for Hurricane Michael.
The money will come through the Florida Division of Emergency Management to help groups impacted by the Hurricane.

The payments include about 5000 dollars for the Dog Island Conservation District for emergency protective measures.
The Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratory in Panacea received over 56 thousand dollars to purchase marine animals lost due to complications from power outage, overland flooding and inability to filtrate water after storm
The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office also received over 5200 dollars for emergency protective measures.



To date, FEMA has obligated a total of more than $216 million in federal funding for Public Assistance projects related to Hurricane Michael in Florida.


