FEMA has approved over 2.8 million dollars to help 22 eligible applicants with reimbursement for Hurricane Michael recovery efforts.
The
money is to help reimburse the groups for activities including debris
removal, emergency protective measures, temporary facilities and
permanent repairs for Hurricane Michael.
The
money will come through the Florida Division of Emergency Management
to help groups impacted by the Hurricane.
The
payments include about 5000 dollars for the Dog Island Conservation
District for emergency protective measures.
The
Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratory in Panacea received over 56 thousand
dollars to purchase marine animals lost due to complications from
power outage, overland flooding and inability to filtrate water after
storm
The
Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office also received over 5200 dollars for
emergency protective measures.
To
date, FEMA has obligated a total of more than $216 million in federal
funding for Public Assistance projects related to Hurricane Michael
in Florida.
