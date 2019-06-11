State officials are reminding people to stay off of Franklin county's critical wildlife areas.There are 4 Critical wildlife areas in Franklin county including the St. George Island causeway, the Lanark Reef Critical Wildlife Area just south of Lanark Village, the Flag Island Critical Wildlife Area which consists of 2 small barrier islands less than 1 mile south of St. Vincent Island and the tip of Alligator Point.
Signs are positioned around those areas telling people to keep off because the areas are nesting sites for protected bird species including state-threatened black skimmers, American oystercatchers, least terns and snowy plovers. .
Vessels and fishing are also prohibited within the posted areas.
Last week the FWC removed three people from walking on the Lanark Reef CWA.
The subjects said they saw the posted signs but chose to ignore them.
The captain of the vessel was cited for accessing an area closed to the public.
