The Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is hosting a special commemoration day in honor of the 75th Anniversary of 1944 D-Day landing.
The event will be held on Thursday, June 6th at the Camp Gordon Johnston Museum is directly across the street from the very ground where the practice beach assault landings occurred in preparation for the D-Day invasion.
When Camp Gordon Johnston opened in 1942 in Carrabelle its main purpose was to train entire infantry divisions, including the U. S. Army’s 4th Infantry Division, and their support units
in amphibious warfare.
To commemorate D-Day, the museum will feature film screenings, a special presenter, a WWII military vehicle display and more.
Dr. Kurt Piehler, Director of FSU WWII Institute and the Human Experience, will speak at 4 p.m..
He will be discussing the D-Day landing on Normandy and Operation Overlord.
There will also be other FSU WWII Institute staff on hand along with material on display from FSU’s WWII Institute.
All week long the museum will present a short training film in the mornings showing the Carrabelle Beach training instruction that took place in March 1943.
Additionally, during that week the Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum will be showing the movie, “Saving Private Ryan” daily at 1:00 pm.
There is no charge for admission but donations are gladly accepted.
https://www.campgordonjohnston.com/
