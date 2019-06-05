The Franklin County School District has decided to allow certain trained school staff to carry firearms in schools.

The Franklin County School District has decided to take part in the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program which allows certain trained school staff to carry firearms in schools.
The program was created after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and allows school employees to volunteer to carry a concealed firearm on campus during school hours.
It is named after Coach Aaron Feis, who lost his life while protecting others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14th, 2018.
Guardian must complete 132 hours of comprehensive firearm safety and proficiency training, pass a psychological evaluation, submit to and pass drug tests, and complete certified diversity training.
Teachers that work in classrooms are prevented from participating unless the teacher is a part of a Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program, or was previously or currently serving in the military or law enforcement.
There are now a total of 30 counties participating in the Guardian Program; Gulf, Wakulla and Liberty Counties have not yet opted to take part.
