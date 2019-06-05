The Community Foundation of North Florida is currently surveying nonprofits in Hurricane Michael-impacted counties

The Community Foundation of North Florida helps individuals and families with their charitable giving and assists local nonprofit organizations by providing grants and building endowments.
The Foundation serves an 11-county area in North Florida including Franklin, Gulf, Liberty, and Wakulla counties.
The Foundation is asking for any nonprofits impacted by Hurricane Michael or serving residents impacted by Hurricane Michael to fill out a brief survey on their remaining needs.
The group will use the survey results to understand the gaps in support that nonprofits across our counties have with the goal of providing some impactful funding opportunities to help them meet their needs.
If you would like to take the survey, just follow the link we have set up on this story at Oysterradio.com and on the Oyster Radio facebook page.
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CN92D6P
http://live.oysterradio.com/
