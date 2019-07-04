4-H Summercamp was very popular again this year.
Extension Director Eric Lovestrand said 34 local children along with 10 youth counselors and 1 adult chaperone spent the week at Camp Timpoochee this Summer.
Last year 42 children made the trip.
Kids participated in a variety of indoor and outdoor activities developed around the principles of “positive youth development including archery, air rifle, kayaking, swimming, crafts, and various other leadership development sessions.
The high attendance was in large part due to generous donations from the local business community who help pay for the trips for kids who otherwise may not be able to afford it.
